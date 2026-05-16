Katie Price considering SPLIT from Lee Andrews after GMB setback

Katie married Lee in Dubai in January after knowing each other for just one week, following her split from boyfriend JJ Slater

Katie Price has been left worried after husband Lee Andrews failed to make it to the UK.

The couple were set to make their first joint TV interview on Good Morning Britain, but Lee failed to arrive in the UK despite earlier claims he would be there, leaving the mum-of-five to face the cameras alone.

Now, friends has weighed in on all possibilities, including a split, as the former model, 47, considers her future again with self-proclaimed businessman Lee Andrews.

"Lee has finally shown his true colours with the ITV interview this week," a source close to Katie told us. "This is the ultimate letdown."

The source added that Katie has been loyal to self-proclaimed businessman Lee, 43, throughout their brief marriage.

“She feels incredibly let down and super embarrassed. She’s at a really low point.”

For those unversed, the TV personality who has removed her wedding ring, has been married three times before - to singer Peter Andre, 53, from 2005 to 2009, cage fighter Alex Reid, 50, from 2010 to 2012, and stripper Kieran Hayler, 39, from 2013 to 2021.

Katie married Lee in Dubai in January after knowing each other for just one week, following her split from boyfriend JJ Slater just weeks earlier.

It comes after Price removed her wedding ring as she joined son Harvey for a photo on Thursday, shortly after slamming her absent husband for scrapping a planned reunion in the United Kingdom.