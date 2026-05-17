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Prince Harry gets postive update on royal role despite William's objection

Prince Harry earns approval of royal life after his generous peace offer
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 17, 2026

Prince Harry gets postive update on royal role despite William&apos;s objection
Prince Harry gets postive update on royal role despite William's objection

Delightful news reached Prince Harry at Montecito after he publicly acknowledged his duty to serve people as a member of the royal family despite stepping down from his active role. 

During a visit to Ukraine, the Duke of Sussex said in an interview that he will always be a part of the royal family as he is "doing the things" he was born to do.

Harry's bold comment raised eyebrows, especially amid reports that his brother, Prince William, is not in favour of accepting the Duke back to the royal fold. 

Now, speaking about Harry's royal aura, celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman sent a positive update to King Charles' youngest son.

As per express.co.uk, the expert shared, "Prince Harry's energy field is very large and quite sparkly, which lends him a can-do appearance and attitude."

Inbaal showered praises on the Prince for his charismatic personality, which grabs the public's attention without much effort. 

"Despite exiting from the Royal Family, Harry still very much has the aura of a Royal," the astrologer said. 

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