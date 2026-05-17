Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's recent wedding appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently attended a wedding in New York City and the couple everyone over.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, gave fans a teaser into their own wedding era as they made their way to a pal's ceremony in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The Opalite hitmaker and the NFL star stunned the crowd with their appearance and an eyewitness from the ceremony shared insider information about meeting the pair.

A Swiftie took to X, and wrote in a now-viral post, "so i know you're a huge swiftie and i was just at my cousin in laws wedding and her husband grew up with travis kelce and they're like bestfriends so travis and taylor were both at the reception i just left."

They continued, "taylor was super cool, i didn't talk to her bc idk she was surrounded by all these other women who were just following her around, but her vibe is like perfect. she's so chill dude lol and she was super friendly with anyone that did go up to her.”

Swifties flocked to the comments and gushed over the Eras Tour performer's kindness, writing, "She's never beating the nice person allegations."

Another added, "IM GIGGLING AND KICKING MY FEET THEY ARE SOOOOO CUTEEEE."