India signs agreements with UAE on defence, energy during Modi visit

President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official visit reception, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2026. — Reuters

India, UAE deepen ties on areas including defence and energy.

Accords follow UAE's Opec exit, regional turmoil amid US-Iran war.

Indian PM Narendra Modi visits UAE as part of five-nation tour.

India and the United Arab Emirates agreed on the framework for a strategic defence partnership on Friday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gulf nation, the Indian foreign ministry said, as they seek to deepen ties amid the Iran war.

India and the UAE also signed pacts on strategic petroleum reserves and supply of liquefied petroleum gas, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the strategic defence partnership, "the two sides have agreed on deepening defence industrial collaboration and cooperation on innovation and advanced technology, training, exercises, maritime security, cyber defence, secure communications and information exchange," it said.

Ahead of Modi's visit, Indian sources told Reuters that the prime minister was likely to discuss long-term energy supply deals with his hosts and also seek support to expand New Delhi's strategic oil reserves.

The UAE's decision last month to leave Opec is expected to boost its output and help importing countries such as India.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, greets Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India, during an official reception for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Presidential Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2026. — Reuters

The US and Israeli war on Iran, now in its third month, has roiled global energy markets with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for the flow of around 20% of global oil.

It has also disrupted transportation and business across the Gulf as Iranian strikes hit Gulf countries, including the UAE, before a fragile ceasefire was reached last month.

In January, New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed a $3 billion deal for India to buy LNG from the UAE, its third-largest trading partner, as well as a letter of intent to work towards forming a strategic defence partnership.

In its statement on Friday, the Indian foreign government also announced UAE investments worth $5 billion, pointing to past deals including Emirates NBD's acquisition of a 60% stake in RBL Bank last year for $3 billion, and Abu Dhabi's IHC $1 billion investment in Sammaan.