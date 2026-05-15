Eid ul Adha: SBP launches 'Go Cashless' campaign for cattle markets

A vendor selling sacrificial animal at a cattle market in Karachi ahead of Eid ul Adha. — INP/File

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a nationwide "Go Cashless" campaign for Eid ul Adha 2026 to promote secure, convenient, and cashless transactions in cattle markets across Pakistan.

The initiative forms part of SBP's broader strategic vision to reduce reliance on cash and accelerate digitisation of the country's payment ecosystem, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

Around the occasion of Eid ul Adha, cattle markets across the country witness significant economic and commercial activity, much of which remains cash-based.

Recognising the scale of these transactions and the opportunity to expand digital financial inclusion, the central bank has been actively leveraging this seasonal activity over the past few years to promote adoption of digital payment channels in cattle markets.

Building on the success of previous campaigns, the 2026 initiative has been significantly expanded, with coverage increasing from 54 cattle markets in 2025 to 96 markets nationwide this year.

Under the Go Cashless campaign, 22 participating banks will establish dedicated camps and kiosks in assigned cattle markets to facilitate digital payments for buyers and sellers.

The participating banks will onboard cattle sellers, transporters, and allied service providers onto digital payment channels through account opening and deployment of QR code-based payment solutions.

To facilitate higher transaction volumes during the Eid period, the central bank has also introduced temporary relaxations on transactional and/or account balance limits, effective from May 14 to June 5.

In addition, mobile banking vans, ATMs, and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) will also be deployed, where feasible, to improve access to financial services in and around cattle markets.

The statement added that the SBP encourages the public to make use of digital payment channels, including mobile banking apps, branchless banking wallets, Raast-enabled services, and QR code payments, for carrying out transactions during the Eid season.

Digital payments not only provide greater convenience and security, but also help reduce risks associated with carrying cash and contribute towards the development of a more efficient, transparent, and inclusive financial ecosystem in Pakistan, the statement concluded.