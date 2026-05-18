Germany arrests suspect in 25-year-old murder case

German police officers control cars at a border control station between Oberaudorf (Germany) and Niederndorf (Austria). — AFP/File

LONDON/LYON: German authorities have arrested a suspect in a long-running cold case following the identification of a murder victim whose body was discovered in the River Main nearly 25 years ago.

The teenage girl has been identified as 'Diana S'. It's understood the German national suspect was born in Pakistan.

The arrest was carried out by the Hessian State Criminal Police Office, acting on the initiative of the Public Prosecutor's Office in Frankfurt am Main.

The suspect, a 67-year-old German citizen, and the victim's father, has been placed in pre-trial detention on suspicion of murder, sources told Geo News.

The case was part of Identify Me, an international campaign coordinated by Interpol with six European countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain), aiming to identify 47 women whose bodies were found across Europe over recent decades and to advance investigations.

One of those cases, known as The Girl in the River Main, dates back to July 31, 2001, when the body of a young girl was discovered floating in the River Main in Frankfurt by passers-by. Investigators later determined that the victim had been violently assaulted and was aged 16 at the time of her death.

For many years, the case remained unresolved. However, a significant breakthrough came following the Identify Me public appeal launched in October 2024, which called on the public to provide information relating to the victim’s identity and circumstances of her death.

Several tips from members of the public led investigators to pursue new leads, ultimately resulting in the arrest of the suspect. Investigations remain ongoing, and further details cannot be disclosed at this stage.

Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza said: "This identification, followed by the arrest of a suspect, underscores how important it is to continue investigating unresolved cold cases. As part of the Identify Me campaign, the efforts of the German authorities, supported by information from the public, have helped advance a case that had remained open for a quarter of a century.

"Developments such as this highlight the benefits of combining public engagement with sustained investigative work and forensic capabilities. Interpol will continue to support its member countries in identifying unknown deceased persons and enhancing international cooperation in ongoing investigations."