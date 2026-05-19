Louis Tomlinson fans turn emotional after new online controversary emerge

Louis Tomlinson fans have reacted strongly online after viral photos of Zara McDermott and Joey Essex sparked new cheating rumours all over the social media.

The pictures, which reportedly surfaced from the set of Cooking with the Stars on May 19, quickly grabbed attention online and led to intense discussion about Zara and Louis’ relationship.

Many people on social media started sharing opinions soon after the images started circulating, with some accusing Zara of betraying the singer.

Some of the fans also brought up Zara’s past relationship drama with ex boyfriend Sam Thompson.

One comment that spread widely online read, “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” while another user accused the reality star of being “manipulative” and caring only about her own interests.

However, not everyone agreed with the backlash, as many people defended Zara and argued that the internet was making harsh judgments without knowing the real story behind the photos.

A few users also pointed out that moments captured during filming can often look more serious than they actually are.

Zara and Louis first sparked dating speculation in early 2025 before later confirming their relationship publicly.

Since then, the couple appeared together at several major events, including Glastonbury Festival.

So far, none of the stars involved has publicly addressed the viral rumours.