Is Hailey Bieber really pregnant again? Viral rumours explained

Hailey Bieber became the centre of major online speculation after viral social media posts falsely claimed she was expecting a second baby with husband Justin Bieber.

The rumour started spreading on X after a user claimed Hailey announced another pregnancy on Instagram.

Soon after, edited screenshots and misleading posts began circulating on fan pages and entertainment accounts, causing confusion among fans.

Many social media users quickly believed the claim and started congratulating the couple online.

However, there is currently no proof that Hailey is pregnant again, as a check of her official Instagram account showed no pregnancy announcement.

Moreover, neither Hailey nor Justin has commented on the viral rumours.

The false claim continued gaining attention because of the couple’s huge fan following and public interest in their personal life.

Celebrity pregnancy rumours often spread rapidly online, especially when they involve famous couples like the Biebers.

Justin and Hailey got married in 2018 before holding a luxurious wedding celebration in 2019.

In 2024, they welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber and since becoming parents, the couple has mostly kept their family life private and only shares small moments with fans online.

At the moment, the second pregnancy rumour remains completely unconfirmed.