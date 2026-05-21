 
Geo News

IMF wraps up visit as Pakistan pledges fiscal discipline with 2% of GDP primary surplus target

Discussions on FY2027 budget to continue in coming days; next IMF mission expected in second half of 2026
By
Reuters
|

Published May 21, 2026

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, October 9, 2016. — Reuters
The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, October 9, 2016. — Reuters
  • Focus on economic developments, reforms, 2027 budget strategy.
  • SBP reiterates commitment to tight monetary policy stance.
  • Aim to anchor inflation expectations remains key priority.

The International Monetary Fund mission concluded talks with Pakistani authorities on Wednesday, focusing on economic developments, fiscal plans for the next financial year, and progress on reforms under the country's IMF-supported programmes, the fund said in a statement.

The IMF said Pakistani authorities have committed to a primary surplus target of 2% of gross domestic product in fiscal year 2027.

The fund's team, led by advisor Iva Petrova, visited Islamabad from May 13-20 for discussions that focused on economic developments, progress on reforms and the impact of disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

The IMF earlier in May cleared the South Asian nation to access about $1.32 billion in fresh funding. The country is on a $7 billion IMF program.

Pakistan's central bank has committed to maintaining an "appropriately tight monetary policy stance" to anchor inflation expectations and will continue to closely monitor potential second-round effects from energy price increases, the IMF said.

Talks on the fiscal 2027 budget are set to continue in the coming days, the fund added.

The IMF said its next mission, which will include consultation and reviews under certain arrangements, is planned for the second half of 2026.

This is a developing story and is being updated with new information.

PSX rebounds as oil eases on US-Iran diplomacy hopes
PSX rebounds as oil eases on US-Iran diplomacy hopes
Asian shares mixed, bonds recover as oil eases on Trump's Iran comments
Asian shares mixed, bonds recover as oil eases on Trump's Iran comments
Govt says no electricity tariff hike in June due to 'effective policy measures' video
Govt says no electricity tariff hike in June due to 'effective policy measures'
Pakistan committed to tax reforms, institutional modernisation, FinMin assures World Bank
Pakistan committed to tax reforms, institutional modernisation, FinMin assures World Bank
After provinces, Centre lifts austerity-driven business-hour curbs until May 31
After provinces, Centre lifts austerity-driven business-hour curbs until May 31
PSX stay under pressure amid oil, IMF concerns
PSX stay under pressure amid oil, IMF concerns
Iran war saddles global companies with $25 billion bill — and counting
Iran war saddles global companies with $25 billion bill — and counting
Oil prices shoot up after drone strikes escalate concerns over Gulf supply stability
Oil prices shoot up after drone strikes escalate concerns over Gulf supply stability