Prince Harry, Meghan swallow bitter pill as major Hollywood link cut ties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding anniversary celebrations came with a sad reminder that the couple has been ousted from an elite company amid their quest for freedom and independence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had tied the knot in 2018 with a royal wedding to remember for years to come. The couple had an impressive guestlist of A-listers. Not only was the cast of Suits was present but also Oprah Winfrey, the Beckhams, Idris Elba, James Corden, Serena Williams, Elton John, James Blunt and the Clooneys.

George and Amal Clooney turned heads when they had arrived at the venue, pulling in star power at a royal wedding no less. Although, after Megxit, the Sussexes have had to say good-bye to many friends in a brutal snub.

Although the most devastating blow came from George and Amal as some sources believe that Harry and Meghan may have been looking to create their very own fab-four.

“Out of all the friendships that have bitten the dust since Megxit this is probably the one that still stings Harry the most,” a source told Closer Magazine.

“He really believed that he, Meghan, George and Amal made for a great combo and it’s no exaggeration to say that he was counting on their help once they arrived in the States.”

The insider noted that the Sussexes were “brutally ghosted” and it was tough for them to come to terms with it, especially for Harry. King Charles’s younger son had been planning to name George as a godfather so it hit him pretty hard.

The four have not hung out together since years.