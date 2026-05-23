Doctors suspended after HIV-positive patient operated on at Multan hospital

Nishtar Hospital in Multan. — Facebook@Nishtar Hospital, Multan/File

Suspended individuals directed not to leave station sans permission.

HIV tests conducted on doctors and paramedical staff after incident.

Punjab health minister says negligence in treatment intolerable.



MULTAN: The Punjab government has suspended nine doctors and one nurse after a suspected HIV-positive patient underwent surgery without prior screening alongside general patients at Nishtar hospital in Multan, it emerged on Saturday.

According to suspension orders, MS General Surgery Dr Irsa Arif, Chemical Pathologist Dr Sania Saeed, Orthopedic Dr Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Senior Registrar Dr Fariha Ahmed, Medical Officer Dr Shahbaz Anwar, Dr Muhammad Ali Jan and Charge Nurse Rida Zahra are among the individuals suspended on the recommendations of the inquiry committee.

The incident occurred three days ago when the doctors from the surgery department allegedly operated on a patient without obtaining an HIV test report.

The matter surfaced after the patient’s test result later confirmed that he was HIV positive.

Following the development, the hospital administration sealed the operation theatre where the surgery had taken place.

The doctors and the nurse have been directed not to leave the station without prior permission. More than 10 doctors and paramedical staff members who were present in the operation theatre have also undergone HIV testing, according to the hospital administration.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said negligence in the treatment of patients was intolerable and warned that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.