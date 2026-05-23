Pakistan tightens airport screening after Ebola outbreak in Africa

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the Islamabad International Airport on April 18, 2018. — Reuters

No Ebola case reported in Pakistan, neighbouring countries: ministry.

Kamal says measures aimed at protecting public from epidemics.

Says situation being monitored in coordination with WHO.



ISLAMABAD: In light of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) declaration of the Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda as a global emergency, Pakistan has intensified screening measures at airports across the country, along with other precautionary steps.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal directed authorities to implement strict precautionary screening protocols at all airports to prevent the possible spread of the virus, read a statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services.

Travellers intending to visit African countries have been advised to review relevant travel and health guidelines before departure.

The ministry further stated that no Ebola case has ever been reported in Pakistan or neighboring countries, adding that Pakistan faces a very low risk due to limited travel links with the affected African states.

However, following WHO directives to strengthen precautionary surveillance, health authorities have stepped up monitoring and preparedness measures nationwide, although no travel restrictions have been recommended.

The health minister said preventive steps were being taken proactively in view of the recent spread of the virus, emphasising that effective measures are being ensured to protect the public from epidemics.

”The Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Health are continuously monitoring the situation in coordination with the WHO," he added.

Authorities have directed all provinces and border health services to remain vigilant, while the health ministry and its affiliated institutions have been placed on high alert to respond to any emergency situation.

The ministry noted that Pakistan possesses the capacity to diagnose Ebola and said directives had been issued to ensure all necessary arrangements and preparedness measures are in place.

Pakistan’s health authorities are also closely coordinating with the WHO to monitor developments related to the outbreak, he added.