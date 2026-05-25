 
Geo News

Meghan Markle 'confirms' online rivalry with Prince William: Fans react

Duchess of Sussex divides fans with her new video: 'British food on US holiday'
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 25, 2026

Meghan Markle &apos;confirms&apos; online rivalry with Prince William: Fans react
Meghan Markle 'confirms' online rivalry with Prince William: Fans react

Has Meghan Markle confirmed that she has been following the royal family via social media? Well, her latest video sparked reactions.

On the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex released a video with the title " Memorial weekend plans.

For the unversed, the people in the United States mark Memorial Day by mourning and honouring the deceased service men and women on the last Monday in May.

In her post, Meghan shared the recipe for scones while promoting As Ever products.

"Baking warm scones topped with our Strawberry or Raspberry Spread, Orange Blossom Honey, and Flower Sprinkles," she penned alongside the full recipe.

However, Meghan's latest Instagram move did not sit well with fans for two main reasons.

First, netizens highlighted the odd timings because the former Suits actress talked about scones soon after Prince William's comment on Britain's favourite scones in his Heart FM interview.

This raised questions about Meghan keeping an eye on Prince Harry's family members and "overshadowing" their social media presence.

Whereas, some other fans expressed disappointment over the Duchess of Sussex's choice of preparing British traditional food for the US holiday.

On X, a user wrote, "Riddle me this - what do scones have to do with Memorial Day Weekend? Answer: not a thing. Why is Meghan Markle posting a recipe for scones - a British food - for a US holiday?"

"Tell me, what do scones have to do with Memorial Day? Absolutely nothing," another penned. 

Palace shares delightful update from King as royals gather for key event
Palace shares delightful update from King as royals gather for key event
Meghan Markle's nightmare exposed amid renewed security fears
Meghan Markle's nightmare exposed amid renewed security fears
Sarah Ferguson returns to sympathise with Andrew: 'Fergie makes contact' video
Sarah Ferguson returns to sympathise with Andrew: 'Fergie makes contact'
Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise quietly steps into new royal position
Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise quietly steps into new royal position
King Charles orders new safety measures after shocking incident
King Charles orders new safety measures after shocking incident
Prince Edward makes important appeal as Palace delivers big news video
Prince Edward makes important appeal as Palace delivers big news
Beatrice, Eugenie risk losing royal homes as Britons build pressure video
Beatrice, Eugenie risk losing royal homes as Britons build pressure
Meghan Markle pays 'respect' to Prince Harry family as UK return on cards video
Meghan Markle pays 'respect' to Prince Harry family as UK return on cards