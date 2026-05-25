Meghan Markle 'confirms' online rivalry with Prince William: Fans react

Has Meghan Markle confirmed that she has been following the royal family via social media? Well, her latest video sparked reactions.

On the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex released a video with the title " Memorial weekend plans.

For the unversed, the people in the United States mark Memorial Day by mourning and honouring the deceased service men and women on the last Monday in May.

In her post, Meghan shared the recipe for scones while promoting As Ever products.

"Baking warm scones topped with our Strawberry or Raspberry Spread, Orange Blossom Honey, and Flower Sprinkles," she penned alongside the full recipe.

However, Meghan's latest Instagram move did not sit well with fans for two main reasons.

First, netizens highlighted the odd timings because the former Suits actress talked about scones soon after Prince William's comment on Britain's favourite scones in his Heart FM interview.

This raised questions about Meghan keeping an eye on Prince Harry's family members and "overshadowing" their social media presence.

Whereas, some other fans expressed disappointment over the Duchess of Sussex's choice of preparing British traditional food for the US holiday.

On X, a user wrote, "Riddle me this - what do scones have to do with Memorial Day Weekend? Answer: not a thing. Why is Meghan Markle posting a recipe for scones - a British food - for a US holiday?"

"Tell me, what do scones have to do with Memorial Day? Absolutely nothing," another penned.