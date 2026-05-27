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Pakistan skipper Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Salman Agha rise in ICC Test rankings

Babar climbs one place to 22nd with 663 rating points
By
Web Desk
|

Published May 27, 2026

The collage of photos features Pakistan batters Babar Azam (left), Salman Ali Agha (centre) and captain Shan Masood. - AFP
The collage of photos features Pakistan batters Babar Azam (left), Salman Ali Agha (centre) and captain Shan Masood. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha have risen in the latest ICC Test rankings, it emerged on Wednesday.

Babar climbed one place to 22nd spot with 663 rating points, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan retained his 21st position. Middle-order batter Salman Agha also moved up two places from 29th to 27th with 636 points.

Test captain Shan jumped two positions to 44th with 558 points, while Imam-ul-Haq retained his 53rd spot. Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique slipped two places to 56th, while young batter Abdullah Fazal dropped 23 spots to 98th with 288 points.

England duo Joe Root and Harry Brook continued to occupy the top two positions, with Root leading the rankings and Brook in second place, followed by Australia’s Travis Head in third.

In the ICC Test bowlers’ rankings, spinner Noman Ali dropped two places from fifth to seventh with 817 points. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi also slipped two spots to 26th with 624 points.

Mohammad Abbas retained his 28th place, while spinner Sajid Khan fell one position to 31st with 551 points. Pacer Hasan Ali gained one place to move to 39th, while Khurram Shahzad held on to his 49th ranking.

Spinner Asif Afridi dropped four places to 86th, while Agha Salman also fell three spots to 94th in the all-rounders’ rankings.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah continued to lead the Test bowling rankings, followed by Australia’s Mitchell Starc in second and New Zealand pacer Matt Henry in third place.

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