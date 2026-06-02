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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding 'guest list' out

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to get married in summer 2026, possibly in June
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 02, 2026

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce&apos;s wedding &apos;guest list&apos; out
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding 'guest list' out

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guest list is getting a lot of attention as recent reports claim that a few famous names may attend their big day.

The couple are expected to get married in New York City this summer, with reports revealing a possible June or July date.

While Travis and Taylor have not confirmed any details, rumours around the wedding continues to grow.

Reports say around 12 well known celebrities could be on the guest list, as the names being mentioned include:

Suki Waterhouse

Zoe Kravitz 

Ed Sheeran

Graham Norton

Selena Gomez 

Gigi Hadid 

Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham.

Close family and friends such as Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are also expected to attend, along with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

The list created a lot of excitement among fans, with many calling it one of the most star filled weddings in recent memory.

At the same time, Kylie Kelce made it clear that she will not be sharing any wedding details, asking people to stop questioning her and others in the family.

As speculation continues, fans are waiting for any official confirmation while the couple keeps their wedding plans private and away from the spotlight.

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