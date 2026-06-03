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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take shocking decision ahead of wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make surprising move after wedding invite list leaked
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 03, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take shocking decision ahead of wedding
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take shocking decision ahead of wedding 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s much-anticipated wedding is all the rage on social media and fans were curious to find out about which familiar faces can be expected to show up on their big day.

One celebrity guest whose attendance stirred controversy was the pop superstar’s ex-best friend Karlie Kloss who she has not been spotted with since their 2018 feud began.

Initially inside sources shared that the Love Story hitmaker had not sent an invite to the supermodel, however, that seems to have changed as of now.

The Opalite hitmaker has reportedly sent an invite to Kloss for her wedding to the Kansas City Chief tight end, which is rumoured to be on July 3, according to TMZ.

The Grammy winner’s wedding invite list which has allegedly been leaked, revealed that the confirmed guests include Suki Waterhouse, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Graham Norton, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Jack Antonoff, and Lena Dunham.

Swift’s friends Miles Teller and Kayleigh Teller will reportedly be missing the big day because of their recent estrangement, and Blake Lively’s invite is still up in the air.

However, as it is now clarified, Kloss is expected to be in attendance. It remains to be seen who finally celebrates Swift and Kelce's big day with them.

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