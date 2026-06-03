Joe Jonas gets candid about life after Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas is pulling back the curtain on life after divorce – and according to the singer, two little girls are now running the show.

Speaking on the Hey Jonas! Podcast alongside brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, the 36-year-old opened up about fatherhood, co-parenting, and the perspective he’s gained since splitting from Sophie Turner.

“I’m a single dad and I co-parent with my children’s mother,” Joe shared, referring to daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.

While juggling tours, recording sessions and family life sounds like enough to require a superhero cape, Joe says his daughters keep him grounded.

“They’ve really given me the reason to be alive, I would say,” he admitted. “I think, in my saddest moments, I’m able to be reminded quickly that a hug from them can solve the world’s problems.”

The Jonas Brothers star also had warm words for Turner, highlighting the teamwork behind their co-parenting arrangement.

“There’s a lot of people in my situation that are single parents and go through this, and I’m grateful that I have a co-parent that I can balance even the bad days,” Joe said.

“But I think being able to have good people around me to kind of help me navigate it is really special.”

Joe and the Game of Thrones actress finalized their divorce in 2024 after agreeing to share parenting duties between the US and the UK.

For her part, turner has also spoken positively about their arrangement, saying, “I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children, and that’s all that I can ask for.”

In short? The marriage may have ended, but team mom and dad appears to be very much intact.