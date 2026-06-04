Jennifer Garner's post-divorce woes revealed years after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have reached a cordial relationship as co-parents after years of navigating their separate lives post-divorce, but the actress had to make some major sacrifices along the way.

The 54-year-old actress shed light on how she struggled to balance raising children as a single parent with work, in a new interview.

The 13 Going on 30 star cited divorce as a reason she couldn’t work for a long time. “When my kids were little, I worked so little, and then we had such an upheaval in our family, that I really hardly worked for a long time,” she said in conversation with InStyle.

Garner had to focus on the kids for a long time while they grew up enough to be on their own and now she has fully gone back to work after Violet has turned 20, Seraphina 17, and Samuel, 14.

“To have this year and a half where I just indulged [in acting], because this job is very selfish. It’s all about your schedule. It’s not about what the kids have going on at school. It’s not about pickups and drop-offs and making it home for dinner,” the Elektra actress told the outlet.

Despite their differences which became cause for divorce, Affleck and Garner have stayed friends and are often spotted together catching up with or without their kids.