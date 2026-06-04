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Olivia Rodrigo parties with Charli XCX amid rumoured feud with Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo spotted with Charli XCX as they gear up for new album releases
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo parties with Charli XCX amid rumoured feud with Taylor Swift
Olivia Rodrigo parties with Charli XCX amid rumoured feud with Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo and Charli XCX seem to have found a budding friendship, and the drivers license hitmaker talked about getting close to her, but social media spotted a common denominator: their shared beef with Taylor Swift. 

The 23-year-old pop superstar shared in a new interview, “I actually went to a rave with her. I don't even know if it's a rave. I'm not like, a party girl. She's the ultimate party girl, obviously. I was a little out of my element, but I had the best time, and she was very lovely.”

The Vampire songstress stirred the Swifties with her comment who noted that her comments about the BRAT hitmaker are shade towards the Eras Tour performer, who she avoids to mention since their 2021 copyright drama.

Social media sleuths flocked to the comments and shared their differing opinions, with one writing, "saying this about the woman who has beefed with half of the female artists from the music industry....interesting!"

Another added, "positive tweet about charli you can always gurrantee a swiftie having a panic attack in the replies," while a third argued, "Olivia is moving like a high school mean girl this album rollout. soo incredibly transparent."

One chimed in, "This is so shady towards Taylor idc what you all say," and "watch how she'll praise kanye next," wrote another, referring to Swift's infamous feud with West.

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