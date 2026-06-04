Ariana Grande unveils first demo of new song

Ariana Grande is giving fans a glimpse into the creation of her newly released song, Hate That I Made You Love Me, with a “magical” recording studio moment.

Taking over her official Instagram account, the 32-year-old pop star shared a special behind-the-scenes memory with her fans: The first-ever demo clip of the lead single of her upcoming album, Petal.

The 7 Rings hitmaker posted her very first melody pass for Hate That I Made You Love Me, revealing it was recorded on the first day she began working on her eighth studio album.

“My very first melody pass for hate that i made you love me … ! ꕤ :’)” she wrote in the caption of a black and white video. “Days like this are… the most magical thing in the world to me.”

The Wicked star also reflected on the day she began creating her new album, which is set to release on July 31.

“This was the first day we worked on petal and we sincerely never slept again hehe,” she continued. “I love making things so much. i love making things with @ilya_music and max.”

“I just… love making things. i love petal and this single and you all very much,” the Bang Bang songstress added before concluding the sweet not with, “thank you for everything.”

Grande released her single Hate That I Made You Love Me on May 29.

The official cinematic music video for the track co-starring actor Justin Long, meanwhile, premiered a few days later on June 1.