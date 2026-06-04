Odessa A'zion manifests 'dream role' with heartfelt gesture

Odessa A’zion has had a breakthrough year with both her movie Marty Supreme and her show I Love LA getting critically acclaimed, and now the next step towards success is a dream role she has.

The 25-year-old actress shared that she dreams of playing the musician Janis Joplin someday, while talking to the press at Gotham Television Awards on Monday, June 1, in New York City.

The Until Dawn actress revealed that she is on a manifestation journey to get the role and has gotten a tattoo of the Me and Bobby McGee songstress on her arm, who passed away due to an unfortunate overdose at the young age of 27.

A’zion has had a packed schedule due to the buzz around her movie and the HBO series in which she co-stars with Rachel Sennott, and she described it as “nuts to have a show and then a movie come back-to-back.”

The Grand Army actress went on to share how it felt “very much like, ‘OK, here we go!' But it was so cool how different they were; they were just so different, a comedy and then a super different drama.”

Both of A'zion's recent projects earned her nods and applaud across award ceremonies.