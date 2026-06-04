Olivia Rodrigo recaps 'last few weeks' with polaroid snapshots

Olivia Rodrigo is sharing some personal moments from the past weeks that saw the release of her newest songs.

On Wednesday, June 3, the Drivers License hitmaker dropped a photo dump on her Instagram.

The series of unseen photos taken during her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love, release era, shows the 23-year-old pop star enjoying with her friends.

Among other polaroids, featuring her in solo snapshots as well as group photos with her pals, the Happier singer shares a beach photo and a Saturday Night Live backstage moment.

“Polaroids from the last few weeks [three hearts with arrow emoji],” she captioned the social media post.

In one image the Guts maker is lying on the sand at a beach, wearing sunglasses and a dark sleeveless top.

The photo has a soft, sun-washed look that gives it a relaxed summer vibe.

Another picture features her posing in a doorway wearing a white varsity-style jacket featuring a Saturday Night Live 50 logo.

For the unversed, the Deja Vu vocalist most recently appeared on Saturday Night Live on May 2.

In the Season 51 episode, she pulled "double duty" making her hosting debut and performing as the musical guest, where she played her hit Drop Dead and premiered the ballad Begged.

Olivia also sported a ballerina-inspired look, wearing a white tutu-style dress with delicate embellishments while posing indoors.

All these images were from the past weeks during which Olivia has released two songs Drop dead, on April 17, and The Cure on May 22.