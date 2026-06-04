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Michael Jackson makes history with posthumous charts record

Michael Jackson rises back on streaming charts after new biopic release
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Michael Jackson makes history with posthumous charts record
Michael Jackson makes history with posthumous charts record 

Michael Jackson has made a new posthumous record with his unique musical legacy, as fans around the world continue to celebrate his talent.

The Billie Jean hitmaker has become the only artist to have had Hot 100 songs in all six decades from 1970s to 2020s.

Jackson had 11 songs in the '70s, 20 in the '80s, 12 in the '90s, four in the 2000s, four in the 2010s, and now one – Chicago in the 2020s.

The latest entry on the charts just climbed up to Number 30 after its release on the posthumous 2014 album, Xscape.

Jackson’s Chicago is the 52nd song to reach the Hot 100 charts since Got to be There in 1972.

The song garnered several million streams after the recent surge of interest in Jackson’s music following the release of his biopic, Michael, which ruled the box office.

The track has taken on a life of its own as the new generation has began connecting to it, and through it getting introduced to Jackson’s catalogue after it went viral on social media.

At present, Jackson has been a part of the top most streamed songs of the week since his biopic was released and Chicago became the second-highest-charting song on the chart behind Billie Jean at number 19.

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