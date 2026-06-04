Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman excite fans with Shawn Levy reunion

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunited for something really exciting.

After the success of their massive Marvel blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, the duo sent fans into a frenzy as they were spotted enjoying a MLB game.

Interestingly, they weren't alone but were also joined by Shawn Levy, who directed them in the billion-dollar Marvel hit that broke several records.

On Wednesday, June 3, Yes, the iconic trio were captured sitting premium behind home plate at Yankee Stadium for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

Major League Baseball posted a clip of them to their official social media accounts with the caption, "Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are at the Yankees game tonight.”

It shows Jackman having a friendly chat with someone of his right side, who is out of the frame.

Reynolds, meanwhile, was having some discussion with Levy.

Shortly after the video was also shared by the Deadpool star on his official social media platform.

Moreover, Jackman shared photos of the hangout on his personal social media. Both he and Reynolds were wearing matching Yankees baseball caps.

Notably, the latest public hangout comes right on the heels of their announcement that they are partnering up again for an upcoming Disney+ docuseries.

The upcoming project focuses on the BONDS Flying Roos, an Australian SailGP sailing team that the two actors co-own.