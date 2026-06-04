Katie Price makes repeated prison visits as Lee Andrews won't be released soon

The development comes after Katie shared shared a cryptic post about 'heartbreak

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, is reportedly required to pay £100,000 in order to secure his release from prison in Dubai.

The self-proclaimed businessman is currently incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was revealed Lee 'won't be getting released from prison anytime soon', despite him being expected to have been freed on Monday.

Now, insiders say the so-called businessman will have to pay a £100,000 fine, if he is to be released.

'Katie is desperately trying to get Lee out of prison. Despite everything that’s gone on, Lee is her husband and Katie wants to get him out and get the answers she so badly needs,' a source told The Sun.

'He is confident he can get the cash and has assured Katie she won’t need to pay anything.'

'She has been to the prison a number of times now, including going there today, to try to get the paperwork sorted to secure his release. To be released, Lee will have to pay over £100,000.

The development comes after Katie shared shared a cryptic post about 'heartbreak and loss she didn't see coming' on Instagram on Wednesday, a day after she flew out to be reunited with her spouse in Dubai.

It is pertinent to mention that during a previous episode of her podcast, Katie vowed to question Lee about everything, as both she and her fans needs answers surrounding him once he released from jail.