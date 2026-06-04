Niall Horan celebrates new beginnings with a return to ‘This Town’

Niall Horan is marking a new era with a “favourite song” he’s ever written.

The former One Direction star looked back on his first ever solo single, taking a trip down the memory lane amid his highly anticipated album release.

On Wednesday, June 3, at his exclusive London launch party, the Irish musician treated a group of lucky fans to This Town performance.

Released in September 2016, This Town marked the kickoff of Niall’s solo career following the One Direction hiatus.

The last time Niall Horan performed this single live was on May 24, during his set at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Houghton le Spring, England.

Another snippet from the intimate event captured the X Factor alum performing Better Man from his new album Dinner Party.

He says that it’s his favourite song that he’s ever written.

For the unversed, Dinner Party is the highly anticipated fourth studio album, set to be finally released on Friday, June 5.

The 12-track record serves as a personal reflection on love, intimacy, and life transitions.

Among other tracks, Niall pre-released End of an Era on May 22. The track is a deeply personal and heartbreaking tribute to his late friend and former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne.