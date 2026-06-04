Lee Andrews' ex makes shocking claim about racehorse's mysterious death

Lee is reportedly required to pay £100,000 in order to secure his release from prison in Dubai

Lee Andrews' ex-girlfriend Alana Percival, has alleged that he might have been involved in the death of her racehorse as a part of a revenge attack after she fled Dubai.

Alana had a brief relationship with Lee Andrews before self-proclaimed businessman began dating and later married Katie Price.

She has previously spoken openly about her relationship with Lee, claiming he lured her in through with 'love bombing,' including cash transfers, Louis Vuitton bags, and Cartier jewellery.

Things reportedly moved quickly between the pair and Lee proposed – in a way that was identical to his proposal to Katie, 48, in January.

Appearing on the 1111 Unfiltered podcast earlier this week, Alana revealed her suspicions over how her horse died after she left the country following her split from the 'billionaire' businessman.

She said: 'When I ran away from the situation and left, Lee was very distraught about that.

'Without me going into detail of that, he went out and I booked a flight, and within two hours I was on the flight.

'But sadly, my horse, sadly, randomly passed away a couple of weeks after I left Dubai.

'There were a lot of thoughts that went into it and potentially, we can say allegations were made because when you have a full-time groom, the groomsmen are unfortunately paid a lot of money.

'If you pay for things, people can inject or there can be things that can be done and my horse was an extremely healthy, young, racehorse that definitely should not have just dropped dead.

'Very odd. And he knows how much the horse meant to me. Like that was like my life out there. That is what kept me there is because the city life is not really for me because I lived on a farm my whole life.

'So, like, city life for me to go and ride my horse in the evenings or at sunrise, that was the highlight of every single day.

'Like I said, I can't say that it's a definite, but I can say that obviously there were a lot of questions raised around that.

'I can only say it's an allegation, and I have to draw lines under things, unfortunately.'

When asked if she had spoken to Lee since their split, she firmed: 'I've not spoken to Lee since the day I left.

Meanwhile, Lee Andrews is currently incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison.

He is reportedly required to pay £100,000 in order to secure his release from prison in Dubai.