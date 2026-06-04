Michael Jackson daughter Paris is ‘happy’ as late father makes history

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson is feeling “happy” as her late father made history with his hit song Chicago.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 3, the daughter of the King of Pop and Debbie Rowe posted a photo of herself.

The close-up, high-angle shot captures her lying on a bed, bathing in the sunlight filtering through what appears to be blinds, casting horizontal stripes across her face and the bedding.

She captioned the post, “gave me sunshine, made me happy.”

Her “Happy” post came just hours before the social media began to celebrate the late music legend’s new milestone.

Michael Jackson recently broke the historical record for achieving Billboard Hot 100 entries in six consecutive decades (the 1970s to the 2020s).

This milestone was reached when his 1999 deep cut Chicago re-entered the Hot 100 at No. 30, following a massive resurgence of his catalog triggered by the biopic Michael.

Songs from the motion picture was released, serving as the accompanying project to the movie.

It immediately debuted in the Top 10 on the U.K. iTunes Top Albums chart.

Hits like Billie Jean have surged back onto the Global 200 charts, cementing his status as a top-tier artist on Spotify.

The film Michael became the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

It also smashed records with a massive $217 million global opening weekend, beating both Bohemian Rhapsody and Oppenheimer.