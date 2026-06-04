Heading for divorce? Katie Price accepts 'friends, family' were right about Lee Andrews

Katie has flown to Dubai in hopes of reuniting with her husband, Lee Andrews, ahead of his release from prison

Katie Price has finally begun to realise that her friends and family may have been right when they warned her about her new husband, Lee Andrews, and she is now reportedly considering ending the marriage.

According to the DailyMail, the TV personality recently celebrated her 48th birthday without Lee, who remains in a Dubai prison over alleged fraud related issues.

It has now emerged that he reportedly needs to pay at least £100,000 to secure his release.

But privately she has come to the conclusion that their whirlwind marriage is effectively over - because she doesn't believe Lee, 42, can possibly come up with the money himself and she doesn't want to pay it for him after he's repeatedly lied to her.

After first declaring him missing, then saying he had been held for spying, Katie finally visited him at the notorious Al Awir Central Prison on Wednesday after flying to Dubai.

She later told fans: 'I have got to go to courts, prison and the police station. Who knows what today will bring. I am so tired.'

And a source close to the star said she's most tired of Lee and has at last begun to accept that friends were right to warn her that her new man was not the billionaire he pretended to be, but instead a chancer.

And it now transpires that far from having a £1 billion fortune he doesn't even possess one ten thousandth of that sum to buy his way out of prison.

Katie has concluded that the only way he will get out of the prison is if she herself stumps up the money - which she now recognises would be reckless.

'It's looking like Lee's conman lifestyle has finally caught up with him. And the last place you would want to be locked up is in Dubai.

'Katie is so confused, but ultimately it looks like she will be heading to the divorce court once again.

Despite this, friends say Katie will make the most of this latest drama as she continues to try to monetise her chaotic life as her followers enjoy her dramas and scrapes.

A close friend told the publication: 'Katie is in pieces. To the outside world she wants to keep up the bravado. But inside she can't believe how Lee has made her look.

'He's pulled the wool over lots of people's eyes – especially women. And now, as it's all being played out in the public eye, she's at the forefront of the con.'

'However, she will always try to cash in on the drama surrounding her hectic lifestyle.'

For the unversed, the mother-of-five has flown to Dubai in hopes of reuniting with her husband, Lee Andrews, ahead of his release from prison.

The self-proclaimed businessman is currently incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison.