Elon Musk’s estranged daughter marks new career milestone with major move

Vivian Wilson recently appeared in a new Savage x Fenty Pride campaign and also been named an official brand ambassador for the Rihanna owned lingerie brand.

The campaign was released at the start of Pride Month and was created with GLAAD, a group that works for fair media representation and awareness.

The collection focuses on self expression and it includes simple everyday clothing like cotton basics as it also features rainbow inspired pieces as well as more plain black and white designs.

In the campaign, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter can be seen wearing outfits with bold words like “Queer” and “Love Us Loud”.

Other looks include an oversized black shirt and a fringed skirt, showing a mix of casual and expressive styles.

GLAAD’s president Sarah Kate Ellis praised the collection and said that it celebrates people in a real and creative way while also promoting confidence and pride.

Vivian also shared her excitement in a video posted by Savage x Fenty where she said that becoming an ambassador is a big step in her modelling career and thanked Rihanna and the brand for the opportunity.

She, however, has worked with the brand before as well, including appearing in a Valentine’s Day campaign earlier this year with other models and Rihanna herself.

After the announcement, Elon Musk also reacted on social media platform X, which added more attention to the campaign online.