Axed 'Love Island' contestant Vasana Montgomery apologises for racial slur

Resurfaced videos showed Montgomery using the N-word

Vasana Montgomery is speaking out after she was kicked off Love Island Season 8 for using a racial slur.

In a statement issued to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 3 — one day after the new season premiere aired without her — the would-be islander addressed the resurfaced video that led to her removal from the cast.

“I want to address a couple videos from my teen years that have recently resurfaced,” Montgomery wrote.

“In those videos, I used a racial slur. There is no excuse for it, and I am deeply sorry,” she continued. “I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words. I take full responsibility for what I said and understand why it has hurt and upset people.”

The 25-year-old business owner from Oregon said she has changed since the videos were recorded and has spent time educating herself on the “impact that language can have.”

“That growth does not erase my mistake, and I am not asking anyone to excuse it,” she added. “I believe people should be held accountable for their actions, but I also believe in growth, learning, and becoming better.”

Her exit came before the season even began. According to TMZ, the videos were private and did not surface during the show's vetting process. It was seemingly after the cast was announced in late May that the videos became public, showing Montgomery singing the N-word in song lyrics.