Taylor Swift's new 'Toy Story 5' song has fans reaching for tissues

Taylor Swift is officially back in her country music feelings – and Pixar fans are eating it up.

The pop superstar has unveiled I Knew It, I Knew You, her first country-leaning release in years, written for the upcoming Toy Story 5.

And while the movie does not hit theaters until June 19, the song is already giving fans a glimpse into Jessie’s emotional new chapter.

Packed with nostalgia and second chances, the track follows a character reconnecting with someone they thought was gone forever.

Lyrics like “Life has ways of leaving those days behind / But seeing you tonight / I remembered I loved you,” and “I watched you drive around the bend / For what I thought would be the last time I saw my friend” have listeners busy connecting the dots.

The singer-songwriter, who co-wrote and co-produced the song with Jack Antonoff, shared her excitement on Instagram.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now…is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

She also thanked director Andrew Stanton and longtime Toy Story composer Randy Newman, adding, “‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ from Toy Story 5 is out everywhere now.”

Stanton was equally enthusiastic, saying, “The song is so deeply connected to Toy Story. So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”

In other words: Taylor Swift just gave Pixar fans another reason to cry.