Taylor Swift wins hearts with new song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You': Lyrics inside

Published June 05, 2026
Taylor Swift has returned to country music for the first in years with a new track tied to Toy Story 5, I Knew It, I Knew You, delivering an emotional ballad that explores the feelings of reconnecting with someone once believed to be gone for good.
Read the lyrics below:
Verse 1
I knew you
Through the daze of the blades of the grass in summer
Parachutes for the free fall of being younger
I memorized the sound of your bare footsteps
Running wild, it’s been a long time
Life has ways of leaving those days behind
But seeing you tonight
Chorus
I remembered I loved you
Came back when it mattered
I saw you, standing there in the light of the window
Wearing that same smile
Man, it’s been a while
But I knew it, I knew you
I knew it, I knew you
Verse 2
I knеw you, all your blues like a mood ring changing colors
You did too, therе were times we could fight like brothers (Oh)
I watched you drive around the bend
For what I thought would be the last time I saw my friend
But love has ways of bringing things back to life
All you said was, “Hi”
Chorus
And I remembered I loved you
Came back when it mattered
I saw you, standing there in the light of the window
Wearing that same smile
Man, it’s been a while
But I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)
I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)
I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)
Bridge
Oh, the rivers I cried when we said goodbye
Wondering if I’d made it up in my mind
But now you look me in the eye
Chorus
And you told me I loved you
Came back when it mattered
I saw you, standing there in the light of the window
Wearing that same smile
Yeah, it’s been a while (Yeah, it’s been a while)
Wearing that same smile
Man, it’s been a while
Wearing that same smile
Man, it’s been a while
But I knew it, I knew you (Ooh, I knew you)
I knew it, I knew you
Wearing that same smile (Ooh, I knew you)
I knew it, I knew you (Ooh, I knew you)
I knew it, I knew you (Ooh, I knew you)
I knew it