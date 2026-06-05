Taylor Swift wins hearts with new song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You': Lyrics inside

Taylor Swift has returned to country music for the first in years with a new track tied to Toy Story 5, I Knew It, I Knew You, delivering an emotional ballad that explores the feelings of reconnecting with someone once believed to be gone for good.

Read the lyrics below:

Verse 1

I knew you

Through the daze of the blades of the grass in summer

Parachutes for the free fall of being younger

I memorized the sound of your bare footsteps

Running wild, it’s been a long time

Life has ways of leaving those days behind

But seeing you tonight

Chorus

I remembered I loved you

Came back when it mattered

I saw you, standing there in the light of the window

Wearing that same smile

Man, it’s been a while

But I knew it, I knew you

I knew it, I knew you

Verse 2

I knеw you, all your blues like a mood ring changing colors

You did too, therе were times we could fight like brothers (Oh)

I watched you drive around the bend

For what I thought would be the last time I saw my friend

But love has ways of bringing things back to life

All you said was, “Hi”

Chorus

And I remembered I loved you

Came back when it mattered

I saw you, standing there in the light of the window

Wearing that same smile

Man, it’s been a while

But I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)

I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)

I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)

Bridge

Oh, the rivers I cried when we said goodbye

Wondering if I’d made it up in my mind

But now you look me in the eye

Chorus

And you told me I loved you

Came back when it mattered

I saw you, standing there in the light of the window

Wearing that same smile

Yeah, it’s been a while (Yeah, it’s been a while)

Wearing that same smile

Man, it’s been a while

Wearing that same smile

Man, it’s been a while

But I knew it, I knew you (Ooh, I knew you)

I knew it, I knew you

Wearing that same smile (Ooh, I knew you)

I knew it, I knew you (Ooh, I knew you)

I knew it, I knew you (Ooh, I knew you)

I knew it