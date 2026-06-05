India advance to U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 final after defeating Pakistan

Pakistani and Indian players in action during the second semifinal of the U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan, on June 5, 2026. — Instagram/@Asianhockey

India reached the final of the U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 on Friday after clinching a 5-3 victory against Pakistan in the second semi-final at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium.

Both sides began the knockout clash with high intensity and attacking intent, producing a fast-paced opening quarter.

India were awarded a penalty stroke after a review by Pakistan failed to overturn the on-field decision. Purti Ashish Tani made no mistake from the spot in the 12th minute to give the Blue Shirts an early lead.

Pakistan responded strongly in the second quarter, creating multiple chances from penalty corners but failing to convert either opportunity.

However, Adeel produced a moment of quality in the 27th minute, finishing clinically to bring the Green Shirts back on level terms at 1-1 by half-time.

The third quarter saw India push forward with greater urgency, while Pakistan remained disciplined and looked dangerous on the counter.

India regained the lead in the 35th minute through Ali Shahrukh, who struck to make it 2-1. Pakistan hit back almost immediately, with Muhammad Farhan Aslam finding the net in the 37th minute to restore parity at 2-2.

Pakistan then went ahead in the 42nd minute when Uzair Ahmed converted a penalty corner to put the Green Shirts 3-2 up heading into the final quarter.

The final period, however, belonged to India. Purti Ashish Tani levelled the contest once again in the 38th minute from a penalty corner before completing his hat-trick in the 53rd minute to put India in front 4-3.

He later added a fourth goal in the closing stages as India took full control of the match and sealed a 5-3 victory.

India will face Japan in the grand finale at the same venue on Saturday.