Amazon breaks silence on possible 007 First Light follow up

Amazon MGM recently cleared up confusion about the future of James Bond video games after fans started talking about a possible sequel to 007 First Light.

The buzz started after Amazon gaming boss Jeff Gattis spoke about the Bond franchise following the success of 007 First Light.

The game is said to have sold 1.5 million copies in just 24 hours as it also ended with a message saying that James Bond will return, which made many fans think a sequel is already confirmed.

But so far, no sequel has been officially announced by Amazon MGM or the game developer IO Interactive just yet.

Gattis, however, explained that Amazon didn’t publish 007 First Light. He said that the deal for the game was already made before Amazon bought Bond intellectual property.

He also added that future Bond games could involve MGM and possibly Amazon Game Studios but nothing is confirmed yet.

After all the rumours, Amazon released clear statement, saying that the company owns the rights to future James Bond video games, but it is too early to talk about any upcoming projects.

Amazon also praised IO Interactive and shared that they are happy with what they achieved together on 007 First Light.