 
Geo News

Amazon breaks silence on possible 007 First Light follow up

Amazon MGM recently cleared up confusion about the future of James Bond video games
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 05, 2026

Amazon breaks silence on possible 007 First Light follow up
Amazon breaks silence on possible 007 First Light follow up

Amazon MGM recently cleared up confusion about the future of James Bond video games after fans started talking about a possible sequel to 007 First Light.

The buzz started after Amazon gaming boss Jeff Gattis spoke about the Bond franchise following the success of 007 First Light.

The game is said to have sold 1.5 million copies in just 24 hours as it also ended with a message saying that James Bond will return, which made many fans think a sequel is already confirmed.

But so far, no sequel has been officially announced by Amazon MGM or the game developer IO Interactive just yet.

Gattis, however, explained that Amazon didn’t publish 007 First Light. He said that the deal for the game was already made before Amazon bought Bond intellectual property.

He also added that future Bond games could involve MGM and possibly Amazon Game Studios but nothing is confirmed yet.

After all the rumours, Amazon released clear statement, saying that the company owns the rights to future James Bond video games, but it is too early to talk about any upcoming projects.

Amazon also praised IO Interactive and shared that they are happy with what they achieved together on 007 First Light. 

Travis Kelce celebrates fiancée Taylor Swift's brand new release
Travis Kelce celebrates fiancée Taylor Swift's brand new release
Derek Richard Thomas speaks out on claims in legal row with Rumer Willis
Derek Richard Thomas speaks out on claims in legal row with Rumer Willis
Ariana Grande wins Swifties over with sweet gesture for Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande wins Swifties over with sweet gesture for Taylor Swift
Cardi B issues another apology to Latto: What happened between the rappers?
Cardi B issues another apology to Latto: What happened between the rappers?
Gracie Abrams shares relationship update with Paul Mescal ahead of 'DFH'
Gracie Abrams shares relationship update with Paul Mescal ahead of 'DFH'
Doja Cat breaks silence after festival cancellation amid storm chaos
Doja Cat breaks silence after festival cancellation amid storm chaos
Niall Horan's 'Dinner Party' album is finally here: 'Hope you love it'
Niall Horan's 'Dinner Party' album is finally here: 'Hope you love it'
Michael Jackson major allegations resurface in 'The Verdict'
Michael Jackson major allegations resurface in 'The Verdict'