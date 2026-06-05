Travis Kelce celebrates fiancée Taylor Swift's brand new release

Taylor Swift just released her first song this year and her husband-to-be Travis Kelce is leading the celebration alongside Swifties.

The 36-year-old pop superstar dropped her original soundtrack for Toy Story 5, I Knew It, I Knew You, on Friday, June 5, which marked her return to her country roots.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end promptly took to Instagram and 'liked' the Apple Music post announcing the release.

Swift herself too shared a celebratory post telling fans how making the song felt like a "musical departure and coming home at the same time."

As soon as eagle-eyed Swifties noticed, they shared the screenshots all over social media, and wrote, "Oh he woke up and immediately got to work," and "tayhusband woke up and clocked in," agreed another.

Quoting the lyrics, another added, “But love has ways of bringing things back to life.”

While more gushed over how "Travis has already heard" even the yet unreleased piano and acoustic versions of the song.