Phoebe Bridgers announces new tour after putting an end to hiatus

Phoebe Bridgers is gearing up for her complete musical comeback after taking three years away from the spotlight, as she just announced a new tour.

The 31-year-old musician has been arranging lowkey pop-up shows recently, where she tested some new songs and teased a big upcoming announcement.

The Sidelines hitmaker finally did the big reveal and announced the tour - live as well as on social media.

Bridgers' tour, The Lost Tour will hit the road September 15 in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, from where she will move across North America like Chicago's United Center, Brooklyn's Barclays Center, ending with two nights at Inglewood's Intuit Dome on October 30-31.

The Boygenius member has invited Alex G to join her on the tour, the proceeds for which will directly go to RAINN.

Each show will be phone-free and charged $1 for the tickets, and following the North American dates, Bridgers will head to Europe and continue the shows.

The artist presale stars on June 9, while the general sale starts on June 12 through Bridgers' website.