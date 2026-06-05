Anthony Head dies: What happened to 'Buffy and Ted Lasso' star?

Anthony Head, the actor loved by fans for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso, Merlin and Little Britain, has died at the age of 72.

The 72-year-old late star's passed away after suffering complications from pneumonia, his family confirmed.

They said he died peacefully and was surrounded by his loved ones at the time.

The Ted Lasso actor's daughters, Emily and Daisy Head, shared the sad news with the world and said that he was an extraordinary father.

However, they added that it was an honour to be his daughters and explained that he will be deeply missed by friends, co stars and fans who followed his long career.

Anthony became a global name for playing Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a role that made him a forever fan favourite.

He later returned to major TV success with Ted Lasso, where he played Rupert Mannion. He, moreover, also appeared in popular shows like Merlin, Little Britain, Doctor Who, Motherland and Silent Witness.

The actor was also well known in Britain before his big international fame for appearing in the Gold Blend coffee adverts in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Anthony Head's family went on saying that they his legacy will continue through his roles and the impact he left on audiences all over the world.