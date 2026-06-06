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Angelina Jolie's birthday celebration comes days after Maddox's reported legal move

The actress spent her 51st birthday with her children
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 06, 2026

The Maleficent actress spent birthday with her children by her side
The Maleficent actress spent birthday with her children by her side

Angelina Jolie turned 51! 

The Maleficent actress spent birthday with her children by her side on Thursday, and nothing could be more special than spending time with loved ones despite a busy schedule and personal struggles. 

The Hollywood star cut a chic figure in a grey sweater, trousers and spectacles as she was seen with her sons Knox,17, and Pax, 22,in Los Angeles.

Knox showed off his bold new orange and red hair, paired with a cream shirt and white joggers, as he helped his mother carrying items out of the car.

In pictures shared by the DailyMail, Pax was seen chatting with Jolie as the family prepared to celebrate her special day.

The outing comes just days after reports emerged that the actor's son Maddox — whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — filed legal documents to remove his father's surname.

Maddox, 24, has become become the latest of the six children Brad shares with Angelina Jolie to seek the removal of the surname Pitt.

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