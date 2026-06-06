Role Model debuts 'High Hopes 3000' live at latest concert

Role Model performed one of his songs live for the very first time since its release.

On Friday night, June 5, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Tucker Harrington Pillsbury, rocked the Occident stage at Primavera Sound in Barcelona with echoes of High Hopes 3000.

The live rendition came just two days after its June 3 release as the lead single from his upcoming album, titled Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, slated to be released on August 7.

While concertgoers got to experience the moment firsthand, fans watching online were just as pumped by the former rapper's infectious energy.

One admirer commented on X, “Live debuts always hit different, but High Hopes 3000 at Primavera Sound sounds like main character energy in HD.”

Another added, “This live debut is pure electricity. Chuck Timely era starts NOW.”

A third raved, “Role Model ate this live debut [fire emoji] Vocals are insane and the energy is unmatched. Chuck Timely era is going to be huge!”

Introducing his slacker mechanic alter ego Chuck Timely, the 28-year-old blended the retro-pop track into a set full of choir-backed moments and signature hollers that left fans cheering and some in tears.

Adding another layer of excitement, the Sally, When The Wine Runs Out hitmaker thrilled fans with a preview of an unreleased song, likely from his upcoming album.

Written during a period of being single, the new album shifts from his previous country-pop sound toward something rootsier.