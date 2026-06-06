Katie Price returns home without wedding ring amid Lee Andrews drama

The former glamour model recently opened up about her weight loss in a new video shared on Facebook from Dubai

Katie Price has returned to the UK after a quick trip to Dubai amid the ongoing drama surrounding her husband, Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model recently opened up about her weight loss in a new video shared on Facebook from Dubai.

Meanwhile, sources believe she is considering divorce once Lee is released from prison.

What caught fans' attention was her appearance without her commitment ring.

It marked the first time the mum-of-five had been seen without the glitzy ring, despite repeatedly defending her relationship with Lee

The move could hint at possible problems with her husband, whom she is reportedly considering divorce according to the DailyMail.

Katie visited Lee at the notorious Al Awir Central Prison on Wednesday, where he is being held for fraud allegations, and was told he needs to stump up at least £150,000 to be freed.

During her trip to Dubai, Katie met Lee's ex-partner Dina Taji, and the two had a lengthy conversation before Katie flew back to the UK.

It was previously reported that Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge after he married Katie.

As a result, Dina took legal action against him, and Lee was subsequently handed a travel ban from Dubai.

Later, a stressed Katie contacted Dina and filmed their conversation, teasing a potential release believed to be on her podcast.