Olivia Attwood jokes about loving engagement rings after Bradley Dack split

Olivia Attwood has not ruled out marriage five months after her split from husband Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has not ruled out marriage five months after her separation from husband Bradley Dack.

Olivia and Bradley got married in June 2023, and their wedding was even shown on TV.

The Love Islander, 35, appears on Friday's Celebrity Gogglebox where she opens up candidly about her next move, admitting to her mother, Jennifer, that 'she did not think their marriage would be that bad.'

Olivia split from the footballer, 32, in January, when she shortly afterwards accused him of cheating on her multiple times.

Despite their high-profile ITV wedding, they never made their union legally binding.

The television personality admits: 'I didn't think my first marriage would be amazing, but I didn't think it would be that bad.

'I've decided now I am going to get married a few times, or engaged, because I like the ring.'

The star is currently dating her longtime friend Pete Wicks, and they have continued to spark romance rumours with various meet-ups and flirty appearances.