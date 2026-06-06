 
Geo News

Olivia Attwood jokes about loving engagement rings after Bradley Dack split

Olivia and Bradley got married in June 2023, and their wedding was even shown on TV
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 06, 2026

Olivia Attwood has not ruled out marriage five months after her split from husband Bradley Dack
Olivia Attwood has not ruled out marriage five months after her split from husband Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has not ruled out marriage five months after her separation from husband Bradley Dack.

Olivia and Bradley got married in June 2023, and their wedding was even shown on TV.

The Love Islander, 35, appears on Friday's Celebrity Gogglebox where she opens up candidly about her next move, admitting to her mother, Jennifer, that 'she did not think their marriage would be that bad.'

Olivia split from the footballer, 32, in January, when she shortly afterwards accused him of cheating on her multiple times. 

Despite their high-profile ITV wedding, they never made their union legally binding. 

The television personality admits: 'I didn't think my first marriage would be amazing, but I didn't think it would be that bad.

'I've decided now I am going to get married a few times, or engaged, because I like the ring.'

The star is currently dating her longtime friend Pete Wicks, and they have continued to spark romance rumours with various meet-ups and flirty appearances.

Tommy Fury makes difficult decision days after welcoming second child
Tommy Fury makes difficult decision days after welcoming second child
Katie Price returns home without wedding ring amid Lee Andrews drama
Katie Price returns home without wedding ring amid Lee Andrews drama
Role Model debuts 'High Hopes 3000' live at latest concert
Role Model debuts 'High Hopes 3000' live at latest concert
Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller revel in Knicks' Game 2 victory
Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller revel in Knicks' Game 2 victory
Angelina Jolie's birthday celebration comes days after Maddox's reported legal move
Angelina Jolie's birthday celebration comes days after Maddox's reported legal move
Nick Jonas recalls how he bonded with Glen Powell on a ‘frightening' flight
Nick Jonas recalls how he bonded with Glen Powell on a ‘frightening' flight
Lizzo dishes out on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show: ‘Crazy'
Lizzo dishes out on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show: ‘Crazy'
The Rock reacts to influencer's criticism over star selling shampoo
The Rock reacts to influencer's criticism over star selling shampoo