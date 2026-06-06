BTS Jungkook reposts Justin Bieber 'Beauty and a Beat' fan edit

Jungkook set the internet ablaze with a single click.

On Saturday, June 6, the youngest BTS member reposted a fan edit of Justin Bieber’s Beauty and a Beast, sending fans into a frenzy.

A screen recording is making rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing a well-curated montage posted on Instagram by user @subz.motion.

The video editor blended after effects layers and edited song lyrics with the Baby hitmaker in a pink stage outfit, pulsing to the beat.

Just above the original poster’s name, a repost sign was popping. The edit was reposted by none other than Jungkook, 28, on his own social media.

Fans caught screenshots as it spread, fueling theories of Bieber x BTS Jungkook collab.

Meanwhile, others thought he might have appreciated the maker for his efforts or taken editing inspiration, given his admiration for the singer.

One fan wrote, “my justinkook heart is thriving [teary eyes emoji].”

Another quipped, “He gave army a tutorial so they can make him an edit like this lol.”

A third expressed, “IS HE IN HIS FANBOY ERA OR JUST GETTING EDITING TIPS???”

A fourth praised the editor, writing, “whatever app that is, i'm amazed. that looks so complicated.”

“Editor Jungkook on his way,” a fifth commented playfully.

For the unversed, Jungkook is a well-known Bieber superfan, who has frequently cited the Stay singer as a major musical influence, and even covered several of his songs.

In turn, Bieber has publicly praised Jungkook's vocal talent and supported BTS's massive success.

Although both artists fell under the same overarching management umbrella at HYBE, fueling years of speculation about a potential joint track, fans are still waiting for a collaboration.