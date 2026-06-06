Taylor Swift scores new major win as wedding buzz with Travis Kelce peaks

Taylor Swift recently broken a few streaming records with her new song for Toy Story 5, which was released just after midnight on Friday.

The 36-year-old Grammy winner, who is set to marry NFL star Travis Kelce, has returned to country music with the track I Knew It, I Knew You.

The song quickly became a huge hit within just 24 hours of release.

Spotify confirmed that it became the most streamed country song by a female artist in a single day in the platform’s history.

Apple Music also shared that it is the biggest country single of 2026 and the biggest soundtrack single ever based on first day streams.

Amazon Music added that it also got the biggest global first 24 hour debut for any song this year.

Swift, however, shared that the song came from her love for Toy Story since childhood and shared that she wrote it after watching an early screening of the film.

The Life of a Showgirl singer also thanked the filmmakers and producer Jack Antonoff for helping to create it.

All of the megastar’s fans reacted with passion and immense love online and praised the song, with many even saying that it could win major awards.

The release also comes as attention continues to grow around Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding plans with Travis Kelce, which fans are closely watching and waiting impatiently to watch their favourites getting married.