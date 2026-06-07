‘I, Robot' director says AI may be the answer to Hollywood's biggest problem





Alex Proyas, director of I, Robot, has shared his thoughts on the growing use of AI in movies.

Alex says that he believes the technology can be helpful if it is used the right way.

The filmmaker added that AI should not replace writers, actors, directors or other people who work in film.

Instead, he sees it as a tool that can help bring big ideas to life, especially for filmmakers who do not have huge budgets.

Alex went on to explain that AI can help create things that might otherwise be too expensive to make.

But he also warned that movies could lose their quality if people start depending on AI to do all the creative work.

The Knowing icon then continued saying that the real problem is not AI itself, but how people choose to use it.

According to him, good movies come from talented people with strong ideas, not from technology alone.

The director also believes many studios have become too careful and often avoid taking creative risks.

He thinks the artificial intelligence could help more filmmakers tell original stories by making movie production easier and less expensive.

At the same time, the Gods of Egypt star admitted there are concerns about jobs.

He said some companies may use AI to save money, but it could also help create new opportunities if more films are made.

Alex Proyas is already using AI tools for his upcoming sci fi movie Heaven, but says people will still be at the heart of the filmmaking process.