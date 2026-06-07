Harriet Sperling begins royal life by honouring Queen Elizabeth II

It is not uncommon for brides to have wedding jitters, but the thought of marrying into the royal family could raise the nervousness many-folds.

Even though royal insiders claim that Harriet Sperling was taking deep breaths to calm herself before stepping out of the car, it did not show on Peter Phillips' bride on Saturday.

She who appeared every bit confident while exuding elegance as she walked into the venue.

Dressed in a Emilia Wickstead gown, reminiscent of Kate Middleton’s iconic Alexander McQueen bridal, Harriet seemed to have honoured royal tradition, even though she would not be a working member of the family.

Knowing how beloved Queen Elizabeth II was to the royals, Harriet made a meaningful gesture for the late monarch. As per tradition, royal brides wear a tiara on their wedding day, and Harriet chose the Pragnell Family Tiara and matching earrings from the renowned British jeweller.

The company was responsible for creating Queen Elizabeth II’s engagement ring and the geometric bracelet she was gifted by Prince Philip for their wedding in 1947.

Moreover, the tiara Harriet chose had been present at the Coronation of both King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

This had been the second marriage for both Peter and Harriet, hence, this may have been a way for the couple to have the blessing of the beloved royal and their love story for their new beginnings.