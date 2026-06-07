Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon don't hold back on PDA during day out

Brad, a keen tennis enthusiast, looked delighted as he thoroughly enjoyed the match

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, shared a sweet PDA moment as they watched the women's singles final ]at the French Open tennis tournament on Saturday.

The Lost City actor, 62, has been in a relationship with the jewellery designer since 2022.

The couple were all smiles as they joined the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier on day 14 day 14 at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris to watch Polish player Maja Chwalinska take on Russia's Mirra Andreeva.

Brad, a keen tennis enthusiast, looked delighted as he thoroughly enjoyed the match.

The Babylon actor looked handsome, sporting goatee beard, oversized sunglasses and tousled hair, while Ines looked effortlessly stylish in a cream dress paired with a green leather jacket.

The actor was spotted holding hands with his stunning beau as pair proudly displayed their affection during tense moments of the game.

Brad's appearance at the tournament comes after he watched the Isle of Man TT racing earlier this week, as his new movie about the race kicked off filming.

The outing also comes just days after reports emerged that the actor's son Maddox — whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — filed legal documents to remove his father's surname.

Maddox, 24, has become become the latest of the six children Brad shares with Angelina Jolie to seek the removal of the surname Pitt.