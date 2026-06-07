Venezuela Fury addresses claims about leaving school at 11

Venezuela is now settling into married life in the static caravan

Venezuela Fury responded to online trolls who mocked her education, saying she left school at 11.

The daughter of Tyson and Paris, 16, who wed husband Noah Price, 19, last month in a lavish Isle of Man ceremony defended herself by claiming she nearly attended a grammar school, received tutoring, and won an award for spelling.

The teenager addressed the criticism in a TikTok video while standing by her academic background after Noah returned to work at the scrap yard.

She said: 'Just seen a video saying "Venezuela Fury left school when she was 11, how do you expect her to spell?"

'I'll have you know, I nearly got accepted into a grammar school.'

Noah interrupted and asked what a grammar high school was and what grammar meant, to which Venezuela replied: 'Good spelling.'

Grammar schools in the UK are state-funded, academically selective secondary schools that admit pupils based on their performance in an entrance exam.





Children are required to score highly on the (11+) exam taken in Year 6.

Venezuela continued: 'I was going to go to a grammar school and also I had tutoring as well. I did all my tests and things. I don't know where you get your information from.

'I got awarded prize of the year in school in Year 6 for good spelling.'

Venezuela is now settling into married life in the static caravan she shares with her new husband in Derbyshire.