Christine McGuinness hits roadblock in love life after major life change

Christine McGuinness opened honestly about her love life and the challenges she faces while trying to move forward after her split from Paddy McGuinness.

The TV personality recently revealed that she is only interested in dating women now and hopes to find love again one day.

However, friends say her current living situation is making that difficult.

Even though Christine and Paddy ended their marriage in 2022, they still live together in their family home while raising their three children.

According to a source, the arrangement works well for the children but leaves Christine with very little privacy when it comes to dating.

The insider claimed that building a new relationship is not easy when she is still sharing a home with her former husband.

As a result, finding time and space for romance has become a challenge.

Christine also addressed the issue herself as she said that while she feels emotionally ready for a relationship, she has to be realistic about her circumstances.

The star admitted she cannot fully offer someone a proper relationship while she is still living with her ex husband.

Christine McGuinness also shared that she would love to one day call someone her wife and be in a happy, stable relationship.