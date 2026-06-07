Olivia Rodrigo duets with Robert Smith on new song 'what's wrong with me'

Rodrigo's third studio album is set to be released on June 12, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo just debuted her first-ever collaboration, and who better to do it with than the legendary Robert Smith?

During her surprise Primavera Sound set on Saturday, June 6, the 23-year-old Grammy-winner unveiled a new song, what’s wrong with me, from her upcoming third studio album, you seem so sad for a girl so in love (out June 12). The song features vocals by The Cure frontman, who also joined Rodrigo on stage on Saturday.

The Driver’s License hitmaker later shared a snippet of the performance on her Instagram as she sang praises of Smith.

“I am still in disbelief that Robert who is in my eyes one of the most brilliant, legendary, wonderful people to ever exist is on this record with me,” Rodrigo wrote.

“I had the most memorable evening singing it with him at primavera tonight and I cannot wait for this song and record to be yours. 5 days holy shit!!!!” she added.

Though fans will have to wait until the album is out to listen to the studio version of what’s wrong with me, Rodrigo has already released two singles from the album. Drop Dead (stylised in lowercase), was the album’s lead single released on April 17, followed by the second single, The Cure (not to be confused with Smith’s rock band).